Where Ukraine's NATO Membership Bid Stands

During the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, which runs from July 11 to July 12, a thorny topic of discussion will be Ukraine’s longstanding NATO membership aspirations.

NATO, a defense alliance of 31 countries that has agreed to support each other militarily should any member be attacked, was created in 1949 at the beginning of the Cold War to combat what U.S. leadership perceived as a growing Soviet threat. In order for NATO to accept a new member, it must receive approval from every member state.

A preview of the challenge ahead took place on Sunday, when President Joe Biden said in a CNN interview with Fareed Zakaria ahead of his 5-day Europe tour that it was “premature” to to begin the process to admit Ukraine. Biden also said that it could only take place once the war in Ukraine ended, pointing to the alliance’s Article 5 treaty that promises NATO members mutual defense during a conflict. “If the war is going on, then we’re all in war,” he said.

Biden is meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday amid some disagreement between the two countries over Ukraine policy, including the U.S.’s controversial decision last week to agree to supply cluster bombs.

The expansion of NATO over the years on Russia’s Western border and Ukraine’s previous attempt to join NATO in 2008 are both believed to be major reasons for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

The Ukrainian leadership believes that had Ukraine successfully joined NATO in 2008, Russia would have been significantly less likely to invade. Thus, joining NATO has become a top priority for Kyiv.

“All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member,” Jen Stoltenberg, secretary general of NATO, said at a press conference in April. “President Zelensky has a very clear expectation, we discussed this.”

But while NATO countries may have agreed that Ukraine will eventually become a member, the timelines are likely to be much longer than what Ukraine is hoping for.

“NATO can’t be in a situation where they offer a firm prospect of membership to a country which is in the state of war, which has nearly 20% of its territory under occupation by a hostile foreign power,” says Martin Smith, a senior lecturer at the Department of Defense and International Affairs at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

Although Ukraine is unlikely to secure a firm date for NATO membership, it is possible that member states could secure compromise language at the Vilnius summit that suggests Ukraine is getting closer to membership. “In other words, they will make it clear that Ukraine will join NATO in the future even if it can’t join yet,” Smith says.

Ahead of the NATO summit, Stoltenberg said in a press conference on Friday that he expects the defense alliance to reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member.

But those plans could also be complicated if the end of the war comes down to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, according to Trevor McCrisken, a professor of U.S. foreign policy at the University of Warwick.

“​​One condition for ending the war might be that Ukraine doesn’t become a member of NATO. That might be a condition that will be set by Russia before it agrees to bring the conflict to a close,” McCrisken says.

Either way, the summit is expected to lead to further military pledges for Ukraine. “The members may well agree on a package of transitional security measures,” Smith says.

During Stoltenberg’s press conference on Friday, he said that he expects NATO to agree to a new, multi-year program of assistance for Ukraine. Political ties between Ukraine and NATO are also expected to be upgraded through a new NATO-Ukraine Council, or NUC. It is understood that the NUC will facilitate closer ties between Kyiv and NATO focused on making Ukrainian forces “fully interoperable” with the alliance, in addition to modernizing Ukraine’s armed forces.

Various NATO member states are also in ongoing talks about bilateral military and economic assistance.

Last week, the U.S. announced a further $500 million in military assistance to Ukraine. According to the Pentagon, the U.S. has provided more than $15 billion in weapons and equipment since the war began.

The 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid saw the U.S. commit another $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, with President Biden declaring that the defense alliance would stick with Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

— YASMEEN SERHAN CONTRIBUTED REPORTING

