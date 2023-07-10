TIME CEO Jessica Sibley sent the following note to staff on Monday:

Team,

Today, I am thrilled to announce that Kristin Matzen has been promoted to Chief Communications Officer, effective immediately. Kristin will lead all strategic communications for TIME, including corporate communications, media relations, editorial and event publicity, crisis communications, and more.

Reporting directly to me, Kristin will advise and partner with TIME’s executive team to reinforce the impact and relevance of our brand on a global scale and to advance our business goals through strategic communications.

Kristin has led communications for TIME for the last five years and brings more than a decade of communications and media relations experience to this role. She has spearheaded communications for all of TIME’s content, brand announcements, major partnerships, and company milestones, as well as the launch of TIME’s new, high-growth business divisions, including TIME Studios and our sustainability platform TIME CO2. Kristin has also increased awareness and global media coverage of TIME’s journalism and programming across all platforms, including our new and existing franchises and events around the world—from Person of the Year and Women of the Year to the global expansion of the TIME100 and many others. Together, these efforts generate billions of earned media impressions annually. Kristin will continue to support team leaders from every area of the organization and our journalists across the newsroom to promote their work.

Kristin has deep knowledge of our brand, a passion for collaborating with and elevating individuals across TIME to bring visibility to their efforts and achievements, and an unwavering commitment to upholding TIME’s reputation to ensure that we continue to maintain the trust of consumers and partners around the world. I am excited to continue to partner with Kristin and the incredible Communications team, including Kiasia Truluck, Emily Alwell, and Angelica Tejada, on our shared goals in TIME 3.0.

Please join me in congratulating Kristin on her new role.

Best,

Jess

