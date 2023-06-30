Here's Everything New on Netflix in July 2023

As we enter into the second month of summer, Netflix is focusing on the fun and the fresh to keep the party going. On July 5, WHAM! tells the story of the British pop duo through archival interviews and footage of its two members, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. On July 13, in Survival of the Thickest, stand-up comic Michelle Buteau stars as Mavis Beaumont, a stylist who starts anew on her own terms after a bad breakup. And on July 21, They Cloned Tyrone, starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, will unveil a sinister (sometimes silly) neighborhood conspiracy. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2023—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in July 2023

Available July 1

The Days

Available July 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

Available July 4

The King Who Never Was

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

Available July 5

Back to 15: Season 2

My Happy Marriage

WHAM!

Available July 6

Deep Fake Love

Gold Brick

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2, Part 1

Wake Up, Carlo!

Available July 7

Fatal Seduction

Hack My Home

The Out-Laws

Seasons

Available July 10

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2

Unknown: Killer Robots

Available July 11

Nineteen to Twenty

Available July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar

Quarterback

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point

Available July 13

Burn the House Down

Devil’s Advocate

Sonic Prime: Season 2

Survival of the Thickest

Available July 14

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Bird Box Barcelona

Five Star Chef

Love Tactics 2

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5

Available July 15

Country Queen

Available July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones

Available July 19

The (Almost) Legends

The Deepest Breath

Available July 20

Supa Team 4

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3

Available July 21

They Cloned Tyrone

Available July 24

Dew Drop Diaries

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine

Available July 25

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

Sintonia: Season 4

Available July 26

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case

Available July 27

Happiness For Beginners

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

Paradise

Today We’ll Talk About That Day

The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 2

Available July 28

A Perfect Story

Captain Fall

D.P.: Season 2

How to Become a Cult Leader

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

The Tailor: Season 2

Available July 29

The Uncanny Counter: Season2

Available July 31

BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2023

Available July 1

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

Available July 3

Little Angel: Volume 3

Available July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Available July 15

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

Available July 16

Ride Along

Available July 21

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Available July 24

Big Eyes

Available July 28

Hidden Strike

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2023

Leaving July 9

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2

Leaving July 12

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

Leaving July 14

Married at First Sight: Season 11

Leaving July 20

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Leaving July 23

Popples: Seasons 1-3

Leaving July 24

Serenity

Leaving July 25

August: Osage County

Leaving July 31

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha: Seasons 1-6

Skyfall

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Underworld

