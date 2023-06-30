Here's Everything New on Netflix in July 2023

As we enter into the second month of summer, Netflix is focusing on the fun and the fresh to keep the party going. On July 5, WHAM! tells the story of the British pop duo through archival interviews and footage of its two members, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. On July 13, in Survival of the Thickest, stand-up comic Michelle Buteau stars as Mavis Beaumont, a stylist who starts anew on her own terms after a bad breakup. And on July 21, They Cloned Tyrone, starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, will unveil a sinister (sometimes silly) neighborhood conspiracy. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2023—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in July 2023
Available July 1
The Days
Available July 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid
Available July 4
The King Who Never Was
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
Available July 5
Back to 15: Season 2
My Happy Marriage
WHAM!
Available July 6
Deep Fake Love
Gold Brick
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2, Part 1
Wake Up, Carlo!
Available July 7
Fatal Seduction
Hack My Home
The Out-Laws
Seasons
Available July 10
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2
Unknown: Killer Robots
Available July 11
Nineteen to Twenty
Available July 12
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar
Quarterback
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point
Available July 13
Burn the House Down
Devil’s Advocate
Sonic Prime: Season 2
Survival of the Thickest
Available July 14
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Bird Box Barcelona
Five Star Chef
Love Tactics 2
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
Available July 15
Country Queen
Available July 17
Unknown: Cave of Bones
Available July 19
The (Almost) Legends
The Deepest Breath
Available July 20
Supa Team 4
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
Available July 21
They Cloned Tyrone
Available July 24
Dew Drop Diaries
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine
Available July 25
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
Sintonia: Season 4
Available July 26
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case
Available July 27
Happiness For Beginners
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders
Paradise
Today We’ll Talk About That Day
The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 2
Available July 28
A Perfect Story
Captain Fall
D.P.: Season 2
How to Become a Cult Leader
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie
The Tailor: Season 2
Available July 29
The Uncanny Counter: Season2
Available July 31
BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2023
Available July 1
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
Available July 3
Little Angel: Volume 3
Available July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Available July 15
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
Available July 16
Ride Along
Available July 21
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
Available July 24
Big Eyes
Available July 28
Hidden Strike
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2023
Leaving July 9
12 Strong
Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2
Leaving July 12
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Leaving July 14
Married at First Sight: Season 11
Leaving July 20
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Leaving July 23
Popples: Seasons 1-3
Leaving July 24
Serenity
Leaving July 25
August: Osage County
Leaving July 31
Five Feet Apart
Flight
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Hardcore Henry
I, Frankenstein
Julie & Julia
Moesha: Seasons 1-6
Skyfall
Stepmom
The Ottoman Lieutenant
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wedding Date
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys
Underworld
