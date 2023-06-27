Presented By

Margot Robbie and the "Barbie" Cast Are Here for a Barbie Challenge

By TIME Video and Eliana Dockterman
|10:00

Ahead of Barbie's big screen debut on July 21, the cast of the movie reconnected with their inner child and took on a "dress up your doll" challenge. Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, and Alexandra Shipp all play different versions of Barbie.

