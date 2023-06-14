(New York, NY – June 14, 2023) Today, TIME CO2, the climate action platform and sustainability division of TIME, announced a new advisory council of prominent climate experts and sustainability leaders that will work with TIME CO2 to provide strategic guidance, unique insights, and innovative solutions to enable companies on their climate journeys and instill a new culture of climate leadership.

Committed to helping TIME CO2 in its mission to empower businesses to act on climate change with confidence, the members of the advisory council will draw on their deep experience in climate science, policy, technology and business. Among the distinguished members of TIME CO2’s advisory council are Christiana Figueres, former Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and diplomat; Katharine Hayhoe, an atmospheric scientist and climate storyteller; Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, an Indigenous community organizer, climate leader, and geographer; Andy Karsner, an energy expert, technologist, and former U.S. Department of Energy official; Mark Kenber, a carbon market expert and former CEO of the Climate Group; Doug McCauley, a marine and conservation biologist and professor; Tom Rivett-Carnac, a podcaster, author, environmental strategist and policy expert; Johan Rockstrom, a renowned sustainability and climate scientist; Peter Schlosser, a pioneering climate scientist and expert on systems thinking; and Halla Tomasdottir, an entrepreneur, business leader, and gender equality advocate.

The TIME CO2 advisory council will guide TIME CO2 and its customers and partners to ensure alignment with the latest science and to deliver maximum impact in enabling companies to advance at scale on shaping a carbon-free and resilient future.

Members of the advisory council will also share their unique insights with TIME’s global audience in a special series of pieces to be published with TIME Ideas.

“TIME CO2 remains steadfast in its mission to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future,” said TIME CO2 CEO, Simon Mulcahy. “These advisors bring vast expertise, diverse perspectives, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability that will be invaluable as we continue to develop and implement innovative solutions to address the urgent challenges of climate change.”

“We are in the midst of the climate crisis and time is running out for a safe landing for humanity on a manageable planet,” said Johan Rockstrom “the TIME CO2 Strategic Advisory Council matches the extraordinary challenge with exceptional minds, commitment and diverse perspectives. Together we will drive impactful solutions, advocate for evidence-based policies, and inspire transformative change at a global scale.”

“I am excited about the vision of TIME CO2 to harness the power of climate communications to accelerate climate action. There is no climate solution without climate justice,” said Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim. “Together, we will advocate for climate justice, promote Indigenous Peoples rights and knowledge, and champion sustainable practices that protect both people and the planet. I am thrilled to contribute to this collective effort and help shape a future where no one is left behind.”

“I am thrilled to join the distinguished TIME CO2 Strategic Advisory Council in our vital mission to mobilize global efforts to reduce CO2 levels and safeguard the future of our planet.” said Christiana Figueres. “Together, we will explore transformative pathways, advocate for sustainable policies, and propel the world towards a low-carbon future.”

TIME CO2 brings together the information, tools, and community to accelerate climate action and drive measurable impact through science-first approaches. TIME CO2 launched in 2022 to help businesses to take real action to solve the climate crisis through high-quality Climate Action Portfolios. Now, TIME and TIME CO2 are expanding that focus to work with business leaders and individuals to champion climate action, including through the TIME CO2 Earth Awards, a new editorial franchise and event extension that recognizes individuals from a range of disciplines who are influencing the future of the planet through their leadership on sustainability and climate, which launched in May 2023.

About TIME CO2

TIME CO2 is TIME’s new division that marks a significant step forward in the fight against climate change. As individuals and businesses, we all have a responsibility to take action and protect the planet for future generations. TIME CO2’s mission is to equip and empower climate champions, as it recognizes that every person has the power to make a positive impact. By providing essential tools and resources, TIME CO2 is not only supporting climate action, but also creating a community of like-minded individuals and organizations dedicated to making a difference. The TIME CO2 Earth Awards and Summit celebrates the scaling unified action and work towards a sustainable future.

