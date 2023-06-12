TIME appoints Mark Howard as Chief Operating Officer

TIME CEO Jessica Sibley sent the following note to staff on Monday:

Team,

Today I am thrilled to announce that Mark Howard has joined TIME as our new Chief Operating Officer. He will be based in the New York office, reporting directly to me.

In this role, Mark will focus on continuing to accelerate our digital transformation and optimizing operations across the organization. He will oversee print, digital, technology, consumer marketing, e-commerce, licensing, web3 and finance.

Mark brings deep experience in data and analytics, as well as over 20 years of experience in technology, product development, marketing technology, and advertising. He most recently held the position of Chief Business Officer at OpenWeb, where he led data products and solutions, business development, and partnerships. Prior to that, he was the Chief Advertising and Partnerships Officer at Penske Media Corporation (PMC), overseeing sales and revenue operations, programmatic and indirect monetization efforts across PMC’s portfolio. At PMC, Mark launched a first-party data studio that brought new, innovative data solutions to the market helping PMC’s brands better understand their audiences and create more personalized experiences.

Previously, Mark served as Chief Revenue Officer at Forbes from 2013 to 2020, where he was responsible for digital and print platforms, live events, custom content, advertising, licensing, and business intelligence. During his time at Forbes, Mark successfully managed P&Ls and diversified the business by launching live events and branded products.

Mark is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of success in the media industry; he is known for his ability to build and lead high-performing teams and his commitment to driving growth through strategic partnerships and innovation solutions. I have had the privilege of working closely with Mark and know his expertise in this space will be critical to reaching our shared goal of building a thriving and sustainable business at TIME.

Chief Brand Officer Maya Draisin, SVP of Data, Product and Engineering Burhan Hamid, VP of Infrastructure Sharon Milz, EVP of Finance Rob Foppiani, and SVP and GM of Digital Jeff Li will report directly to Mark. I will continue to have oversight of TIME Sites, with VP of Customer Success Kristina Valkanoff and VP of Technology Matson Wade reporting to me.

Please join me in welcoming Mark to TIME.

Best,

Jess

