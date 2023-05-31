In partnership with Rwanda Development Board, TIME will host the inaugural TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa in Rwanda on November 17 at the Kigali Convention Center

(New York, NY – May 31, 2023) Today, TIME announced it will host the TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa in Rwanda, bringing its iconic TIME100 franchise, which recognizes the most influential people in the world, to the region for the first time. The events will take place on November 17 at the Kigali Convention Center.

The inaugural TIME100 Summit Africa will feature a range of speakers from the global and regional TIME100 community; they will discuss essential solutions to urgent global problems from a regional and global perspective and ways that we can all take action to build a better future.

Following the daytime summit, TIME will convene international and regional leaders, influencers, and visionaries alongside members of the global TIME100 community to celebrate the recipients of the first-ever TIME100 Impact Awards Africa, recognizing individuals who have gone above and beyond to shape the future of their industries, and the world at large.

“The TIME100 is a borderless community of changemakers spanning every industry who are moving our world forward. We are thrilled to continue growing our community even further in Rwanda,” said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley.

The TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa were developed with founding partner Rwanda Development Board, which will co-host both events.

“Rwanda is excited to host the prestigious TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards this year. We are a beautiful and diverse destination, rich in cultural heritage, natural wonders, and unique experiences that reflect the warmth and hospitality of our people. From vibrant cities with picturesque landscapes to pristine beaches, there is something for everyone to discover and enjoy. We look forward to welcoming all TIME100 delegates for memorable experiences this November,” said Rwanda Development Board Chief Executive Officer Clare Akamanzi.

The launch of the TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa in Rwanda is the latest expansion of the TIME100 globally. Previous installments of the TIME100 Impact Awards have recognized Idris Elba, actor, filmmaker, musician and IFAD Goodwill ambassador; Sabrina Dhowre Elba, CEO, model, and activist; Graça Machel, founder, Graça Machel Trust; Jeffrey Katzenberg, media entrepreneur, technology investor and co-founder, WndrCo; and Farwiza Farhan, forest conservationist and founder, HAkA; David Adjaye, architect and founder, Adjaye Associates; Sarah Al Amiri, U.A.E. Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Tony Elumelu, philanthropist and founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation; Ellie Goulding, singer-songwriter and activist; Huda Kattan, entrepreneur and founder, Huda Beauty; Deepika Padukone, actor, producer and philanthropist; and will.i.am, musician and entrepreneur; Alia Bhatt, actor and producer; Gregory L. Robinson, former James Webb Space Telescope Program director; Dr. Pardis Sabeti, computational geneticist; and Lea Salonga; singer and actor; and others.

To read more about the TIME100 Impact Awards and previous honorees, visit: https://bit.ly/3SbLHHy

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world’s most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME’s mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME’s 360° suite of products and platforms for storytelling also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios, a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises, an industry-leading web3 division, an award-winning branded content studio, the website-building platform TIME Sites, its sustainability division and climate-action platform CO2.com, and more.

About the Rwanda Development Board (RDB)

The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) is a government agency in Rwanda with a vision to transform Rwanda into a dynamic global hub for business, investment, and innovation. Its mission is to fast-track economic development in Rwanda by enabling private sector growth. Learn more about the Rwanda Development Board at www.rdb.rw. Follow RDB on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

