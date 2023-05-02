Here Are the K-Pop Idols Who Attended the 2023 Met Gala

On Monday evening, K-Pop stars Jackson Wang and Jennie Kim graced the Met Gala’s red-carpeted steps for fashion’s biggest night of the year.

The event, which raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is held annually at the museum on the first Monday in May. Every year the event has a theme that is centered around the museum’s exhibition unveiled the night of the party. This year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” a tribute to the late Chanel creative director, who was head of the fashion house from 1983 until his death in 2019.

Wang, from K-pop boy band Got7, wore an all-black ensemble with black sunglasses and leather gloves. Jennie, from girl group BLACKPINK, like Wang was attending the event for the first time. She wore a vintage Chanel 1990 white and black bowed dress.

This isn’t the first year K-pop stars have attended the coveted event. Gangnam Style singer PSY and Super Junior’s Choi Siwon attended in 2013. K-pop singer and actor Rain attended in 2015.

EXO’s Lay attended in 2019. The 2021 “In America’”Met Gala was the first time female K-pop stars attended the event, with BLACKPINK’s Rosé wearing a black and white Yves Saint Laurent dress and rapper CL wearing a denim Alexander Wang coat over white briefs. In 2021, Vietnamese designer Peter Do brought NCT K-pop idol, Johnny Suh.

