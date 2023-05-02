The rapper Doja Cat attended her first Met Gala on May 1, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette. This year’s theme for the annual gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” a tribute to the late Chanel creative director who died in 2019.
The 27-year-old artist, who was recently named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023, was seen leaving her New York City hotel surrounded by umbrellas before arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the event is held every year.
She graced the red carpet with a floor-length silver jeweled gown that covered her head with cat ears, alongside a prosthetic cat nose and cat claw nails. She even meowed when speaking to Vogue host LaLa Anthony.
The internet quickly reacted not only to the artist’s look, but also to her being seen vaping on the carpet.
The real Choupette, whose attendance at the Gala had been rumored, announced via her Instagram ahead of the event that she “preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home.”
