Earth Day 2023: Johan Rockström's Quest for a Healthy Planet

By Joey Lautrup
|6:28

In the climate science world, Johan Rockström is known as a bit of a... rockstar. He's on the 2023 TIME100 list. He has a viral TED Talk. He stars in a Netflix documentary. And when people talk about the practical steps needed to slow climate change, they talk about his work.

