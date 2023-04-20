Presented By

The U.S. Is Investigating Over 650 Possible UFOs

By Man Sum Lai
|2:20

The U.S. government is tracking over 650 possible UFO sightings, according to a Pentagon official. Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Defense Department's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, appeared before a subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday to announce the findings.

