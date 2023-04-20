The U.S. Is Investigating Over 650 Possible UFOs

Watch More From TIME
-
Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga — Watch a Short Doc about Dungeons & Dragons|0:00
-
Watch: Bad Bunny Says Women are the Future of Reggaeton|2:38
-
Watch: A Legacy of TIME100 Pioneers|2:56
-
Watch: Misty Copeland Wants to Bring the Power of Ballet to a New Generation|3:25
-
Watch: Bassem Youssef on Bringing His Comedy and Culture to the U.S.|3:39
-
Watch: Jenna Lyons on Leaving J. Crew and Joining Real Housewives of New York|3:17
-
How Climate Change Is Making Your Seasonal Allergies Symptoms Worse|0:00
-
Donald Trump Appears in New York Court for Arraignment|0:00