K-pop star Moon Bin, known by the stagename Moonbin, has died aged 25, his management agency Fantagio said on Thursday.

Fantagio wrote on Twitter that Moon Bin had “suddenly left us and became a star in the sky.”

“ASTRO members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives, and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock,” the statement added, noting that Moon Bin “always loved and thought of the fans more than anyone else.”

Who was the K-pop star Moon Bin?

Moon Bin was born in Cheongju, North Chungbuk Province, on Jan. 26, 1998.

He was a child model and actor in his early years, appearing in music videos and TV shows from 2004 to 2016, including the hit KBS drama Boys Over Flowers, which debuted in 2009. He joined Fantagio’s training program at a young age.

Moon Bin met his Astro band members when they starred together in the web drama To Be Continued. In February 2016, they announced they would form a six-member boy band, releasing a debut album called Spring Up. Astro quickly found success in South Korea and Japan, with Billboard magazine praising them for their “bright, synthpop sound that won over K-pop lovers from around the world” and listing them as one of the top-10 new K-pop groups that year.

Moon Bin is also the brother of Moon Sua, a fellow K-pop star and member of the group Billie, who has now canceled and postponed her upcoming shows.

In 2020, Moon Bin and bandmate Sanha created Astro’s first sub-unit, named Moonbin & Sanha, and released their debut album.

Moon Bin was due to host an Asia fan con tour in May but the organizers have now announced that it has been canceled in light of his death.

How did Moon Bin die?

Moon Bin was found unresponsive in his Gangnam, Seoul, apartment by his manager on Wednesday evening. Gangnam police have not yet provided a cause of death pending an autopsy, but officials told South Korean news media that it is believed he died by suicide. They added that there were no signs of foul play in connection with the death.

The singer and actor joins a growing number of South Korean stars who have died young. Last week, 26-year-old actress Jung Chae-yull was found dead at her home but her cause of death is not publicly known.

In November 2018, 28-year-old Goo Hara, a member of girl group Kara, was found dead at home in what police called a suicide. Her close friend and singer Sulli, 25, also died by suicide the following year.

In 2018, Minwoo, a band member of 100%, died of a cardiac arrest aged 33, while SHINee lead singer Jonghyun died by suicide in 2017 after battling depression.

Suicide is a leading cause of death for young people in South Korea, and the nation is among those with the highest suicide rates.

How are K-pop fans reacting to Moon Bin’s death?

Fans lay flowers and placed notes at street memorials in South Korea and around the world, the BBC reported.

Purple and silver balloons also adorned these memorials, two colors that featured heavily at Moon Bin’s last performance in Thailand.

Moon Bin’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with the hashtag #MoonBinWeLoveYou trending on Twitter.

Moon Bin’s sister, Moon Sua, has also received an outpouring of support on social media. “Stay strong we always support you and you not alone we always love you and stay with you,” one user tweeted.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing a mental-health crisis or contemplating suicide, call or text 988. In emergencies, call 911, or seek care from a local hospital or mental health provider.

Write to Armani Syed at armani.syed@time.com.