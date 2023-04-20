As darkness fell in the early hours of Tuesday, hundreds of British military personnel on horseback gathered outside Buckingham Palace to rehearse the parade they will undertake for King Charles III’ coronation on May 6.
The practice run—which covered the 1.3 mile route between Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace that Charles and Camilla will complete—saw uniformed officers and horse drawn carriages traveling through central London by street lamp.
Buckingham Palace, it appears, is leaving no stone unturned in its planning of the historic event; the last time Britain hosted a coronation was 70 years ago, when the late Queen Elizabeth II was crowned before more than 8,000 guests. To mark the occasion, London is receiving a royal makeover before tourists from around the world flock to the capital to join in with the festivities.
Bleachers have already been set up at Horse Guards Parade where the public will observe a 62-round salute and a six-gun salvo as part of wider military displays on the day. Carnaby Street and Regent Street, popular shopping regions in central London, will be decorated with large Union Jack flags and extravagant window displays at the city’s iconic stores. Mayfair’s Burlington Arcade will also display the national flowers of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
These visuals can be expected at homes and venues across the country, particularly at the seven pubs located across the procession route. Airports are also starting to sell coronation-themed memorabilia for tourists to collect and British heritage brands will roll out limited edition products.
Meanwhile, Westminster Abbey, where Charles and Camilla will be crowned in a symbolic ceremony carried out by the Archbishop of Canterbury, will be closed for preparations from April 25. Royal Albert Hall, a world famous concert hall, will host a sold out coronation themed prom, while the Ritz hotel will hold a ball where tickets will set each attendee back by £1,250 ($1,553).
As London is brought to life with novelty decorations and parties, TIME has selected the best images of the city’s transformation so far.
