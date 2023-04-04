Watch Live: Donald Trump Expected to Depart Trump Tower for Arraignment

Watch More From TIME
-
Watch Live: Donald Trump to Appear in New York Court for Arraignment|0:00
-
Allow Bad Bunny to Teach You Puerto Rican Slang|2:15
-
Watch Live: TikTok CEO Testifies Before the House Energy and Commerce Committee|6:11:15
-
Ohio Has Filed a Lawsuit Against Norfolk Southern|2:02
-
Watch How Paris Plans to Make This Polluted and Iconic River Swimmable Again|2:34
-
Watch the Best and Most Talked-About Fashion Moments From the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet|3:00
-
Watch President Biden's 2023 State of the Union Address|1:49:54
-
Watch Live: House Votes on Speaker of the House as Kevin McCarthy Tries to Convince Holdouts|3:37:19