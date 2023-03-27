TIME Announces Editorial Leadership Transition

Sam Jacobs is Named Interim Editor in Chief; Edward Felsenthal Remains Executive Chairman and Becomes a Contributing Editor

TIME CEO Jessica Sibley sent the following note to staff on Monday:

Team,

Today, I am sharing the news that Edward Felsenthal has decided to step down as Editor in Chief. Edward will remain at TIME in his current capacity as Executive Chairman and will become a Contributing Editor. He has led TIME’s global expansion over the last ten years—including six years as Editor in Chief and four years as Editor in Chief and CEO—by producing high-impact, agenda-setting and award-winning journalism while pushing TIME into new editorial verticals including business, health and climate, expanding TIME’s globally-renowned franchises and events with the TIME100 Summit, TIME100 Next and TIME100 Impact Awards and growing TIME’s global audience to more than 105 million, the largest in our history.

Beginning today, Sam Jacobs becomes Interim Editor in Chief. During a decade at TIME, including the past four years as Deputy Editor, Sam has worked with Edward and senior leadership on driving the strategic direction of the editorial team and leading TIME’s trusted journalism across all platforms. In addition to expanding TIME’s global events and live journalism, creating and launching The Leadership Brief, building a sustainability vertical for TIME CO2, which will launch this April with the Earth Awards, and establishing a strong partnership between TIME Studios and the newsroom, Sam has been instrumental in the recruitment, hiring and management of editorial staff across the world. I look forward to working with Sam as we continue our focus on TIME’s digital transformation and the growth of our storied brand.

I have had the privilege of working with Edward since the early ’00s at The Wall Street Journal and am pleased TIME’s long-standing relationship with him will continue. In his new role, Edward will manage new projects, write for TIME, represent TIME, lead interviews on-stage at our events, and executive produce specials with TIME Studios, among other responsibilities.

As TIME enters its second century, our journalism remains at the core of the company’s global impact and broader mission. Please join me in thanking Edward for supporting that mission and in welcoming Sam into his new position.

Best,

Jess

Edward Felsenthal sent the following note to staff on Monday:

Dear all,

TIME as we often say is a study in leadership, and one of the themes from the opportunity to cover and meet many leaders over my years here is recognizing the right time to make a change. After 10 years at TIME, six as Editor in Chief, four of those as CEO—and with our centennial birthday behind us and a great new chapter for TIME underway—this feels like the right time for me.

I’m excited for my own next chapter—more about that to come—and also thrilled to continue as part of the TIME family. I’ll be on staff until June 1, and then as Jess shared, will remain Executive Chairman and become a contributing editor, writing, working with our Events and Studios teams and supporting our company and our journalism in every way I can.

In my first Editor’s letter to readers in 2017, I wrote about the obligation that all of us feel to ensure an extraordinary Second Century for this institution. TIME couldn’t be in better hands with Jess leading our company, Sam steering our journalism, and all of you who further our mission every day. I am grateful for the work you do and for the opportunity to be a part of it.

Best,

Edward

