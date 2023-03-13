Watch How Paris Plans to Make This Polluted and Iconic River Swimmable Again

By Andrew D. Johnson
|2:34

For 100 years, swimming has been banned in the Seine due to high levels of E. coli and pollution. Officials say they are trying to return the river to its past glory by making it swimmable in time for the 2024 Olympics.

Watch More From TIME

Write to Andrew D. Johnson at andrew.johnson@time.com.

EDIT POST