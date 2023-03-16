Artistic and cultural reinvention is bringing new life to the capital city of Rabat. In 2023, LEED-Gold and HQE-certified Mohammed VI Tower will stand as the tallest tower in Africa, boasting luxury accommodations and a panoramic viewing terrace at approximately 800 feet. And the newly completed multifunctional cultural venue Grand Theatre of Rabat, with a 1,821 seat hall, is the largest theater in the Arab world and in Africa. Opening in 2023, it will host ballet, opera, symphony, and philharmonic performances. The innovative building, shaped like an undulating wave, contains a crystalline geometric auditorium designed by famed Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, as well as a 7,000-seat amphitheater, green spaces, a restaurant, workshops, and a bookstore.

In 2023, the city will host Visa for Music, an annual festival focusing on emerging artists from Africa and the Middle East. For movie-goers, Rabat’s own Festival International Du Cinema D’Auteur will showcase 18 films. Visitors can stay in refined Moorish-style rooms at the Rabat Marriott Hotel near The National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco, or the new Fairmont La Marina Rabat Salé.

