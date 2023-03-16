Long appreciated by outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy everything from kayaking to skiing, Vancouver’s indoor attractions are finally getting the recognition they deserve. The northwestern city received its first Michelin Guide last year (Toronto is the only other Canadian city with this claim), highlighting a diverse dining landscape, including Published on Main (also voted Canada’s best restaurant) and Burdock & Co, both of which were awarded stars and are celebrated for their use of local products. Not included in the guide but no less worthy of a drawn out meal is Salmon n’Bannock, an intimate restaurant with an adherence to First Nations traditions by providing a warm, welcoming, gathering place with incredible indigenous cuisine.

Beyond the city’s eclectic food scene, there’s plenty to keep visitors occupied. Check out the brand new Rainbow Park, which pays homage to the Musqueam, Tsleil-Waututh, and Squamish nations who named the park sθәqәlxenәm ts’exwts’áxwi7 (rainbow), and then take a tour with Talaysay Tours of the popular Stanley Park, where a First Nations guide explains the essential role of trees and plants in Coast Salish people’s lives. Canada’s first Chinese Canadian Museum is moving to a permanent site in the city’s historic Chinatown this summer, which is also the time to see the Vancouver Mural Festival; the annual August display covers buildings with massive sociocultural art pieces.

And there’s no shortage of accommodations to choose from. Last year welcomed Paradox, a chic boutique in the heart of downtown and Versante, a luxury high-rise in Richmond that opened in 2021. Skwachàys Lodge, Canada’s first Indigenous boutique art hotel (there’s an art gallery too), isn’t new, but if you haven’t experienced a purifying sweat lodge or detoxifying smudging ceremony, it’ll feel singular in spirit.

Contact us at letters@time.com.