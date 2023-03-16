Washington, DC, has quietly grown from political and historical destination to a seriously legit arts and culture scene that goes well beyond the National Gallery of Art (though it notably has six new exhibits in the works, including a much-anticipated Mark Rothko exhibition). In late-2022, the Rubell Museum DC opened up in Southwest DC, in what was once a historically Black public school. The 32,000-square-foot contemporary art museum has on display nearly 200 pieces from the Rubell family’s personal collection. The inaugural exhibit, What’s Going On, features provocative artwork created in response to societal and political issues. Fall brings the re-opening of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and in the interim, take a self-guided tour of area murals that touch themes like women’s empowerment, nature, and music as part of the museum’s Lookout: MISS CHELOVE project. The Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary season recently commenced with a new permanent exhibit called Art and Ideals: President John F. Kennedy. The exhibit explores Kennedy’s presidency and dedication to the arts, as well as the arts’ contributions to social justice.

Several stylish hotels landed in Washington, DC, over the last few months, including The Morrow Hotel, a lifestyle hotel in NoMa, as well as Salamander DC and Pendry, both elegant stays on the newly-revitalized Southwest Waterfront. Last year, the Trump Hotel rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria featuring Chef José Andres’ The Bazaar. And city access has never been easier, thanks to the long-awaited expansion of Metro’s Silver Line; 2022 brought six new subway stations, including a first-ever train station at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Contact us at letters@time.com.