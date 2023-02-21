Americans across the nation are bracing for a massive winter storm that will bring significant snow, sleet, freezing rain, and wind across the northern U.S. from California to Maine Tuesday through Friday.

The storm will also be “extremely disruptive to travel,” with blizzard conditions expected in parts of the West and Midwest, the National Weather Service warned.

Winter weather alerts were sent across 22 states on Tuesday, with snowfall accumulating in areas including the northern Rockies, Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas.

So far, travel waivers have already been issued by multiple airlines to people flying to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as the area preps for the possibility of record-breaking levels of snow. Other airports are likely to see disruption, as well.

Here’s what to know about the winter storm’s trajectory and how it will affect you.

What’s the path of the storm?

The storm began its path along the Pacific Northwest and parts of the Rockies. More than 13 million people were under a winter storm watch with up to two feet of snow expected in the mountains.

By the end of Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski says, it’ll likely be snowing as far east as Minneapolis. The Twin Cities will be hit by a three-day winter storm that will start with lighter precipitation in western Minnesota and impact Wednesday’s morning commute. A second round of snow will hit around midday tomorrow and last through Thursday. Gusts of wind will be around 35-45 mph, making travel difficult.

Cities including Salt Lake City will also be impacted as they experience colder air and lower temperatures overnight. A band of heavy snow will impact the Wasatch Front, a region in the north-central part of Utah, starting this afternoon before it gradually diminishes by Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service reports.

The storm will reach Chicago around midday Wednesday, where possible freezing rain and thunderstorms are expected. Power outages may occur as a result, according to Pydynowski.

Snow will reach the far east by late Wednesday, mostly impacting central New England and some portions of Upstate New York. Accuweather reports that northern areas of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will experience the most snowfall. Anywhere from a foot to 18 inches of snow is expected.

The bulk of snow and ice, however, is going to miss New York City. “There could be some rain for a time on Thursday,” Pydynowski tells TIME, “But in terms of any kind of winter precipitation from this storm, we’re most likely going to miss out on that and that’s most likely going to occur probably to our probably to our north.”

How will travel be impacted?

A flurry of airline cancellations and delays are likely in the following days, with serious snowfall and winter weather impacting cities like Minneapolis for several days.

In terms of airfare, Delta is offering travel waivers across Minnesota airports. Customers who rebook travel on or before Feb. 27 will get their fare difference waived. If they cannot reschedule within these dates, customers can cancel their reservation and use their reimbursement towards a new ticket. Travel should be completed within one year from the date of original issue.

Southwest’s waiver is effective from Feb. 20-22 for people flying to or from Bozeman/Yellowstone, Mont., Colorado Springs, Colo., Denver, Colo., Minneapolis, Minn., Salt Lake City, Utah and others. Travelers can rebook their flight within 2 weeks of the original travel date for free.

United Airlines is offering two winter waivers. The first is for flyers who were hoping to travel from Feb. 21-22 in the midwest area. Change fees and price differences for rebooked flights will be waived for flights that depart on or before Feb. 26. Travelers who had tips planned from Feb. 22-23 are also eligible for a waiver. Their airport list is far more extensive, including Buffalo, N.Y., Madison, Wis., Cleveland, Ohio and more.

Major airports across the Great Lakes will also be impacted, including Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport, and Detroit’s Metro Airport.

Boston’s Logan Airport could be affected due to ice and snow from Wednesday night through early Thursday, but that will likely be minimal, Pydynowski tells TIME. In the Big Apple however, where the mild temperatures marked the second warmest January on record, Pyndnowski says disruptions will only be caused by flight delays from other airports, as the region is unlikely to receive any serious winter weather.

Roadways are also likely to become treacherous.

Blizzard alerts are in effect in Montana, amid warnings of dangerous avalanche conditions in Bridger Range. Current snowfall in the state ranges from four to 12 inches.

Snow has also already begun to fall on Interstate 90 in Minnesota. The National Weather Service warned that drifting snow would impair visibility and gusts of wind could bring down tree branches. “Weather conditions are expected to get dangerous over the next couple of days,” said the Minnesota State Patrol. “Our troopers are ready to respond. Help them out by staying home.”

Snowplow crews and emergency teams in Wisconsin are preparing to respond if necessary, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The department is asking people to drive slowly, reduce speed, and allow for extra following distance during the current storm.

Contact us at letters@time.com.