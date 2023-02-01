Tom Brady Retires at 45 'for Good.' Here's a Short Timeline of His NFL Career

Tom Brady, one of the greatest NFL players in history, says he’s retiring—exactly one year after making a similar announcement, only to renege and return to the field. This time, though, he says it’s “for good.”

After completing his 23rd season, the 45-year-old quarterback marked the end of his career with a short video on social media—and poked fun at his previous false start on retirement.

“I’m retiring. For good,” Brady said in the clip. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.” He added: “It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Brady concluded his announcement by thanking his personal and professional supporters.

Brady departs from the NFL as a seven-time Super Bowl winner with records in passing yards and touchdown passes. He made his Super Bowl debut as a second-year quarterback in 2002 and secured six titles for the New England Patriots. His final Super Bowl ring came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

On Feb. 1, 2022—after three seasons with the Buccaneers—Brady first announced his retirement, but he reversed the decision six weeks later citing “unfinished business.”

Brady’s final year in the sport saw him as the oldest active player in the NFL but his personal performance was still strong. His team finished the season with an 8-9 record and lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs. In October, Brady also announced that he and supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he was married to for 13 years, had filed for divorce.

While his athletic career may be over, Brady retires to a number of other projects including a 10-year contract with Fox Sports worth $375 million. He also has a clothing brand called BRADY, a wellness brand called TB12 Sports, and his company 199 Productions.

Below, a short timeline of Brady’s NFL career.

Feb. 3, 2019

Brady’s last Super Bowl title with the New England Patriots.

March 17, 2020

Brady announces he’s leaving the New England Patriots.

Feb. 7, 2021

Brady wins his seventh and final Super Bowl with the Tamp Bay Buccaneers.

Oct. 3, 2021

Brady wins with the Buccaneers against his former team, the Patriots.

Jan. 23, 2022

The Buccaneers are knocked out of the playoffs.

Feb. 1, 2022

Brady announces his decision to retire from football.

March 13, 2022

Brady takes back his retirement and announces his return to the NFL.

Nov. 6, 2022

Brady became the first NFL player in history to reach 100,000 passing yards.

Nov. 13, 2022

The Buccaneers become the first ever NFL team to win a game in Germany.

Oct. 28, 2022

Brady and partner Gisele Bündchen announce divorce.

Feb. 1, 2023

Brady announces he will retire “for good.”

