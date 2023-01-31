February on Netflix is bringing with it a slate of offbeat offerings to shake off seasonal affective disorder. Freeridge, arriving February 2, is a spin-off of On My Block, a dramedy series following four teens in inner-city Los Angeles as they navigate high school. Now, Monsé, Ruby, Jamal, and Cesar are back—this time to reverse a curse from a mysterious old box. We Have a Ghost, streaming February 24, adopts a similar spooky-silly storyline: Kevin’s (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) family moves into a new home and discovers a ghost named Ernest (David Harbour) is already haunting it. Ernest becomes a social media sensation, but when Kevin and Ernest try to uncover Ernest’s past, the CIA gets involved.

On the more serious side, You: Season 4: Part 1 returns on Feb. 9. Joe (Penn Badgley) has tried to start fresh in London, but now, it seems, there’s a new stalker-serial killer on the loose—and it isn’t Joe. On February 15, the documentary African Queens: Njinga from executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith will introduce us to Njinga, the 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba (modern day Angola), the nation’s first female ruler.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2023—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in February 2023

Available February 1

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6

Gunther’s Millions

Available February 2

Freeridge

Available February 3

Class

Infiesto

Stromboli

True Spirit

Viking Wolf

Bill Russell in 'Bill Russell: Legend' Courtesy of Netflix

Available February 8

Bill Russell: Legend

The Exchange

Available February 9

Dear David

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

You: Season 4: Part 1

Available February 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3

Love to Hate You

Your Place or Mine

Available February 13

Squared Love All Over Again

Available February 14

All the Places

A Sunday Affair

In Love All Over Again

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry

Perfect Match

Re/Member

Available February 15

#NoFilter

African Queens: Njinga

Eva Lasting

Full Swing

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Red Rose

Available February 16

The Upshaws: Part 3

Available February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut

Community Squad

Ganglands: Season 2

Unlocked

Available February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir

Available February 21

Perfect Match

Available February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

The Strays

Triptych

Available February 23

Call Me Chihiro

Outer Banks: Season 3

Available February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5

Oddballs: Season 2

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2

We Have a Ghost

Who Were We Running From?

Wesley Kimmel as Jack, and Reese Witherspoon as Debbie Dunn in 'Your Place or Mine' Erin Simkin—Netflix

Available February 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou

Perfect Match

Too Hot to Handle: Germany

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2023

Available February 1

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Call Me by Your Name

Daddy’s Little Girls

Eat Pray Love

Enough

It (2017)

Julie & Julia

La La Land

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4

The Pursuit of Happyness

Spanglish

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Stepmom

Survivor: Season 32

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Underworld

Available February 3

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2

Available February 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Available February 6

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2

Available February 8

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Available February 13

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 14

Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2

Available February 15

CoComelon: Season 7

Available February 16

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Ouija

Available February 20

Operation Finale

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 24

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12

Available February 27

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

Available February 28

American Pickers: Season 15

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2023

Leaving February 3

Dragonheart: Vengeance

Leaving February 4

The Paper Tigers

Leaving February 7

H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3

Leaving February 9

Versailles: Seasons 1-2

Leaving February 11

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Leaving February 14

Monster High: Electrified

Leaving February 15

The Forest

Mr. Right

Term Life

Leaving February 17

No Escape Room

Leaving February 21

Bert Kreischer: The Machine

Leaving February 24

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving February 25

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion

Leaving February 28

Air Force One

Cake

Coach Carter

Margin Call

Scream 4

Shutter Island

Sorry to Bother You

Walking Tall

