February on Netflix is bringing with it a slate of offbeat offerings to shake off seasonal affective disorder. Freeridge, arriving February 2, is a spin-off of On My Block, a dramedy series following four teens in inner-city Los Angeles as they navigate high school. Now, Monsé, Ruby, Jamal, and Cesar are back—this time to reverse a curse from a mysterious old box. We Have a Ghost, streaming February 24, adopts a similar spooky-silly storyline: Kevin’s (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) family moves into a new home and discovers a ghost named Ernest (David Harbour) is already haunting it. Ernest becomes a social media sensation, but when Kevin and Ernest try to uncover Ernest’s past, the CIA gets involved.
On the more serious side, You: Season 4: Part 1 returns on Feb. 9. Joe (Penn Badgley) has tried to start fresh in London, but now, it seems, there’s a new stalker-serial killer on the loose—and it isn’t Joe. On February 15, the documentary African Queens: Njinga from executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith will introduce us to Njinga, the 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba (modern day Angola), the nation’s first female ruler.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February 2023—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in February 2023
Available February 1
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6
Gunther’s Millions
Available February 2
Freeridge
Available February 3
Class
Infiesto
Stromboli
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
Available February 8
Bill Russell: Legend
The Exchange
Available February 9
Dear David
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
You: Season 4: Part 1
Available February 10
10 Days of a Good Man
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
Love to Hate You
Your Place or Mine
Available February 13
Squared Love All Over Again
Available February 14
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
In Love All Over Again
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry
Perfect Match
Re/Member
Available February 15
#NoFilter
African Queens: Njinga
Eva Lasting
Full Swing
The Law According to Lidia Poët
Red Rose
Available February 16
The Upshaws: Part 3
Available February 17
A Girl and an Astronaut
Community Squad
Ganglands: Season 2
Unlocked
Available February 19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
Available February 21
Perfect Match
Available February 22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Strays
Triptych
Available February 23
Call Me Chihiro
Outer Banks: Season 3
Available February 24
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
Oddballs: Season 2
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
We Have a Ghost
Who Were We Running From?
Available February 28
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
Perfect Match
Too Hot to Handle: Germany
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in February 2023
Available February 1
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy’s Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor: Season 32
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
Available February 3
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
Available February 4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Available February 6
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Available February 8
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Available February 13
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Available February 14
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Available February 15
CoComelon: Season 7
Available February 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
Available February 20
Operation Finale
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Available February 24
Married at First Sight: Season 12
The Real World: Season 12
Available February 27
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Available February 28
American Pickers: Season 15
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2023
Leaving February 3
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Leaving February 4
The Paper Tigers
Leaving February 7
H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3
Leaving February 9
Versailles: Seasons 1-2
Leaving February 11
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Leaving February 14
Monster High: Electrified
Leaving February 15
The Forest
Mr. Right
Term Life
Leaving February 17
No Escape Room
Leaving February 21
Bert Kreischer: The Machine
Leaving February 24
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving February 25
Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion
Leaving February 28
Air Force One
Cake
Coach Carter
Margin Call
Scream 4
Shutter Island
Sorry to Bother You
Walking Tall
