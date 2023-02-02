You've Got Money Questions. Let TIME Help With the Answers

How can my family prepare for a recession? Why am I spending so much money on eggs? What does that new student loan plan mean for my debt? How do rising interest rates actually affect me?
The economy is confusing right now—and understanding what it means for you can be overwhelming. Welcome to Money Questions, TIME’s new advice column designed to help you understand what all that economic news means for your money. Through expert-backed answers, we’ll answer your most pressing questions about money, and break down how what’s going on with the economy impacts your wallet.
What financial questions are keeping you up at night? We want to help you answer them.
Our reporters will consult with experts who can offer you actionable guidance on the economy, inflation, personal finance, and more. Got a question? Write to us at moneyquestions@time.com.
