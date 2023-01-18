KYIV, Ukraine — A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 17 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, Ukrainian authorities said.
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.
Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Klymenko said.
There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the almost 11-month war with Russia.
A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.
- Airlines Are Terrible. Small Cities Are Still Paying Them Millions to Stick Around
- What Happens if Congress Doesn't Raise the Debt Ceiling
- As COVID-19 Spreads in China, Some Turn to Black Market Amid Drug Shortages
- How Gas Stoves Became the Latest Right-Wing Cause in the Culture Wars
- Why the World Is Protesting America's Climate Plan
- Column: We Elected Biden to Be Better Than This
- How 'Beige' and Aesthetic Took Over TikTok
- A New Tourist Train in Mexico Will Destroy Indigenous Land and Livelihoods
- 9 Ways to Squeeze in More Steps Every Day