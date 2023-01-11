Read Jerrod Carmichael's Full Monologue From the Golden Globe Awards

By Laura Zornosa
January 11, 2023 1:03 AM EST

For all of its controversy—racial, financial, ethical, and more—the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made one smart recent decision: to hire Jerrod Carmichael as the host of the 80th Annual Golden Globes on Tuesday night. Carmichael—a comedian, actor, writer, and filmmaker—is perhaps best known for last year’s stand-up special on HBO, Rothaniel. In it, he quickly built a tight rapport with his audience, sanding awkwardness into keen observations—a skill he deployed again expertly at the Golden Globes.

Read about more highlights of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards here, and read Carmichael’s full remarks below:

