TIME Appoints Sadé Muhammad as Chief Marketing Officer

As it Enters its Centennial Year, TIME Names First CMO to Drive Go-to-Market Strategy and Business Growth with Focus on Impact

(NEW YORK — January 9, 2022) Today, TIME announced that Sadé Muhammad has been named Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Muhammad will oversee the brand’s integrated marketing, customer success, branded content, and communications, as well as TIME’s newly created impact division.

As TIME begins its centennial year, this appointment marks the first time the brand has named a CMO since becoming an independent company in 2018 under the ownership of Co-Chairs Lynne and Marc Benioff. As CMO, Muhammad will focus on invigorating the TIME brand for the next 100 years and accelerating TIME’s digital transformation and growth opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sadé, who has a proven track record of innovation, revenue generation, and building trust with audiences,” said TIME CEO Jessica Sibley. “As TIME enters a pivotal moment in its 100-year history, Sadé’s background as a marketer, trained journalist, and changemaker makes her the perfect person to lead TIME as our Chief Marketing Officer.”

“My passion is harnessing the power of authentic brands to get audiences to listen and, in turn, unlock their unique power to affect change,” said Muhammad. “TIME is one of the world’s most trusted storytellers and I am thrilled to bring our partners’ stories to life with imaginative ideas to inspire a smarter, better marketplace.”

Muhammad joins TIME from Forbes and brings over a decade of experience in marketing and innovating advertising products to the role. Most recently, she founded Forbes’ Representation & Inclusion Practice, an award-winning B2B ad business which encouraged marketing partners to broadcast DEI as an underpinning to their company’s growth strategy, after identifying a gap in thought leadership around equity and inclusion in company design. Muhammad led all business development, sales and marketing strategy, client relations, and execution of sponsorships for the Practice.

Muhammad graduated BSc, Cum Laude, in Magazine Journalism from Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and was honored as one of the International News Media Association’s 30 Under 30 for Achievement in Advertising. She began her career at NBC as part of the NBC Page Program.

The appointment of Sadé Muhammad as Chief Marketing Officer aligns with a period of record growth for TIME, including the launch of six new divisions: the Emmy Award-winning film and television division TIME Studios that has generated more than $100 million in revenue; a rapidly growing global live events business built around its iconic TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises; an industry-leading web3 division including the TIMEPieces NFT community; Red Border Studios, producer of award-winning branded content; the website-building platform TIME Sites, which TIME acquired earlier this year; and the sustainability and climate-action platform CO2 by TIME. Today, TIME reaches the largest audience in its history—more than 100 million people around the world across its platforms—and its iconic magazine, with more than 1.3 million subscribers, remains the largest U.S. print title in news.

