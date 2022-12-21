2022: A Year In Review

By Jenna Caldwell and Andrew D. Johnson
|3:57

Following years of uncertainty—and a global pandemic that has proven to be one of the most challenging events in history—we forged on, prepared to tackle what lay ahead. And as we continued to extract the possible from the impossible, this year taught us, above all, that our voices—no matter how big or small—can change the world.

Watch More From TIME

Write to Jenna Caldwell at jenna.caldwell@time.com and Andrew D. Johnson at andrew.johnson@time.com.

EDIT POST