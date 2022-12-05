TIME CEO Jessica Sibley sent the following note to staff on Monday:

Team TIME,

Building our customer-centric, sales-oriented approach at TIME is a top priority. As we accelerate our path to profitability in TIME 3.0, revenue generation and growth will be critical to our success. Each of us in the sales organization has committed to, over the next 100 days leading into our 100th anniversary, making 100 sales calls starting now.

In order to realize our collective goals, today I am excited to announce leadership appointments across the revenue organization, effective immediately.

Viktoria Degtar, TIME’s Global Chief Revenue Officer, will report directly to me. Viktoria and her team have led TIME’s international growth and expansion, including securing new partners—from G42, Economic Development Board in Singapore, Mastercard and Boston Consulting Group, to a 7-figure, 3-year commitment with the World Government Summit—to bring our global TIME100 franchise to Dubai and Singapore in 2022 and Israel and Africa in 2023. In 2022, TIME’s international B2B business grew 42% YoY.

Eric Kelliher joins TIME as Chief Revenue Officer U.S., reporting directly to me. As we continue to prioritize TIME’s digital revenue growth and sales opportunities in the U.S., Eric brings deep expertise, customer relationships, and over twenty years of experience to TIME, having led the national sales team for Reuters Professional, where he oversaw both traditional and emerging digital channels, and most recently, as a Group Director at Teads.

Beth Devillez has been promoted to VP, Partnerships and will oversee the Midwest and West Coast regions. Beth has built P&G into one of TIME’s top 5 customers. Ben Katz will continue to lead the East Coast region, which remains TIME’s largest. Ben and team increased the overall value of the TIME100 by more than 50% and brought in new accounts including Booking.com. Both Beth and Ben will report to Eric in this new structure.

Please join me in congratulating Viktoria, Eric, Beth and Ben.

I look forward to working with you all as we continue to accelerate our digital transformation, drive revenue diversification and set forth a path to sustainability, profitability and growth.

Best,

Jess

