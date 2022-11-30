Here's Everything New on Netflix in December 2022

Few things in life are certain: coffee, taxes, and the glut of cheesy Christmas movies that arrives on Netflix each December. And this year is no exception: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is an animated retelling of Charles Dickens’ timeless classic. In The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa’s elves. I Believe in Santa begs the question: What happens when your dream partner turns out to be obsessed with Christmas?
International offerings—and there plenty of them—lean toward deadpan and quirky, with a dash of heartfelt and feel-good. In Delivery by Christmas (Polish), a courier has to race to return Christmas presents to their intended recipients. I Hate Christmas (Italian) sees a single nurse frantically search for a partner to bring home for the holidays. And How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower (South African) picks back up with the Sello and Twala families amidst the holiday chaos.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in December 2022—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in December 2022
Available December 1
Dead End
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1, Episodes 25-38: The Final Episodes
The Masked Scammer
Qala
Troll
Available December 2
Big Brother: Season 10
Big Brother: Season 14
Firefly Lane: Season 2, Part 1
Hot Skull
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
“Sr.”
Warriors of Future
Available December 5
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
Available December 6
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
Delivery by Christmas
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?
Available December 7
Burning Patience
I Hate Christmas
The Marriage App
The Most Beautiful Flower
Smiley
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4
Available December 8
The Elephant Whisperers
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
Lookism
Available December 9
CAT
Dragon Age: Absolution
Dream Home Makeover: Season 4
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Part 2
Available December 10
Alchemy of Souls: Season 1, Part 2
Available December 13
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2
Single’s Inferno: Season 2
Tom Papa: What a Day!
Available December 14
Don’t Pick Up the Phone
Glitter
I Believe in Santa
Kangaroo Valley
Available December 15
The Big 4
Sonic Prime
Violet Evergarden: Recollections
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
Available December 16
A Storm For Christmas
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Cook at all Costs
Dance Monsters
Far From Home
Paradise PD: Part 4
Private Lesson
The Recruit
Summer Job
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
Available December 19
Trolley
Available December 20
A Not So Merry Christmas
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Part 1
Available December 21
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
Emily in Paris: Season 3
I AM A KILLER: Season 4
Available December 22
Alice in Borderland: Season 2
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
Available December 23
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Piñata Masters!
Available December 25
Daughters From Another Mother: Season 3
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Time Hustler
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Vir Das: Landing
Available December 26
Treason
Available December 27
Chelsea Handler: Revolution
Available December 28
7 Women and a Murder
A Night at the Kindergarten
The Circle: Season 5
Stuck with You
Available December 29
Brown and Friends
Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2
Available December 30
Alpha Males
Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2
Secrets of Summer: Season 2
White Noise
Available December 31
Best of Stand Up 2022
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2022
Available December 1
21 Jump Street
Basketball Wives: Season 1
Basketball Wives: Season 2
Coach Carter
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
The Happytime Murders
LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
Love Island USA: Season 3
Meekah: Season 1
My Girl
Peppermint
Troy
Available December 2
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
Available December 3
The Best of Me
Bullet Train
Available December 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Available December 7
Emily the Criminal
Available December 10
Prisoners
Available December 15
The Hills: Season 1
The Hills: Season 2
Available December 18
Side Effects
Available December 19
Trolls
Available December 25
After Ever Happy
Available December 26
No Escape
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December 2022
Leaving December 9
The Shack
Leaving December 10
Fast Color
Leaving December 11
Manhunt: Unabomber
Leaving December 14
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Merlin: Seasons 1-5
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Leaving December 15
The Danish Girl
Leaving December 27
Instant Hotel: Season 1
Leaving December 28
Shrek the Musical
Leaving December 31
1BR
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Casino Royale
Chocolat
Eyes Wide Shut
I Love You, Man
Life as We Know It
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
National Lampoon’s European Vacation
National Lampoon’s Vacation
New York Minute
Point Break
Police Academy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
