Saudi Arabia’s jaw-dropping 2-1 win over Argentina at the World Cup sparked such jubilation that the kingdom will grind to a halt for a national holiday on Wednesday.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz decreed the day of celebration after the victory, which has been widely hailed as one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

Read More: World Cup Fans Just Saw One of the Most Stunning Upsets in Soccer History

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange—the Tadawul—will close for the day, while public and private sector employees and students will be given the day off.

The win puts the Saudi team at the top of the Group C table—on a par with group leaders including France and England. Rounding out Group C are Poland and Mexico, each with one point, and Argentina on zero. All eyes will return to the Saudi team on Saturday when they take on Poland.

Read More: The Most Controversial World Cup Yet Kicks Off With a Defeat for Host Qatar

The national holiday raises a high bar for celebrations. If a single win can elicit a national holiday, what on earth will the Saudis do if their team miraculously steals the tournament?

Contact us at letters@time.com.