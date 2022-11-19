How to Watch the 2022 World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Qatar at 11 a.m. ET, marking the first-time the four-week international soccer tournament will take place in a Middle Eastern country.

Thirty-two teams will travel to Qatar to compete for the coveted title of the world’s best soccer team, though this year’s tournament will be notably different, taking place five months after its usual start date due to the host country’s intense heat.

The World Cup in Qatar has been the subject of much criticism and controversy, with reports of human rights abuses that have led to serious illness and even death of thousands of foreign workers.

Some networks that will broadcast the games, like Fox News, have said they will steer clear of reporting on the country’s troubling record. “Our focus is entirely on the 64-game tournament,” Fox Sports executive producer David Neal told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Eight stadiums across five cities will host the event. You can find a rundown of the upcoming matches by visiting FIFA’s website. The teams were split into eight groups, with four teams in each category. Group matches end on Friday, Dec. 2. Quarter-finals begin on Friday, Dec. 9.

The World Cup final will take place on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. ET at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Here’s how you can watch:

How to watch on TV

Live broadcasts of the World Cup will be available on FOX Sports (FOX and FS1).

Spanish speakers can also watch soccer matches in their preferred language on Telemundo Deportes or Universo.

The World Cup will not be available on ESPN or ESPN +.

How to stream

Live streaming is available for Peacock subscribers for $4.99 a month. Viewers can enjoy the match in English and Spanish.

Fubo TV also has bilingual viewing options for the World Cup. Fans can take advantage of the 7-day free trial if they don’t want to commit to a subscription immediately. Sling and Vidgo are two other subscription services that will offer the matches.

FIFA will also be streaming the matches online through FIFA+ Live. They provide live coverage of men’s, women’s and youth soccer matches from around the world. The app is available to download on Android and iOS devices and provides coverage in 11 languages.

Contact us at letters@time.com.