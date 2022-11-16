Watch Live: NASA's Artemis 1 Moon Mission's Latest Launch Attempt

By TIME Video
NASA's moon rocket, officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS), is set to launch in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, marking the beginning of the Artemis 1 lunar orbital mission. If the attempt is successful, the rocket will send an Orion crew capsule on two looping orbits around the moon, setting the stage for a crewed lunar mission in 2024. Courtesy: NASA

