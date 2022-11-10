NEW YORK, NY (November 10, 2022) – Today, TIME Studios and Roc Nation announced a partnership to produce an upcoming feature documentary on one of the most prolific artists of our time – Christina Aguilera. The project will be directed by Ting Poo (Val).

Inviting viewers with unprecedented access to Christina’s life story, the documentary will open up her personal archive for a wildly creative look into the past and present, from her early days as a pre-teen Disney star to her current recognition as an international icon with one of music’s most celebrated voices. Featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-closed-door moments, the film will dive deep into the personal and professional life of Christina, offering a portrait of the artist, mother, and entertainer as she reflects on her multi-decade career fighting for creative freedom and gender equality.

Production has quietly been documenting Christina for the past 18 months through various travels, performances and life events.

“We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film. Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told,” said TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds. “We are incredibly honored that she has chosen to work with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to finally share her truth with the world.”

“Christina is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity. As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices.” said Roc Nation’s EVP of TV and Film Lori York “We’re proud to work with Christina and TIME Studios, bringing to life such an intimate project.”

“Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world. I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire,” said Director Ting Poo.

Project director Ting Poo gained industry-wide attention in 2021 for her breakout documentary Val, which premiered at Cannes and profiled the life of actor Val Kilmer through rare archival footage and deeply personal access.

This is TIME Studios’ second partnership with Roc Nation, previously announcing a multi-part documentary series on Megan Thee Stallion.

Executive producers on the project include TIME Studios’ Ian Orefice, Alexa Conway, Loren Hammonds, Roc Nation’s Lori York, Sarah Francus and Desiree Perez, and Director Ting Poo.

About Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the third female artist, and fourth overall, to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won six Grammy Awards, including one Latin Grammy Award, and is currently nominated for seven Latin Grammy nominations in 2022 for her most recent Spanish-language album, Aguilera. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. Additionally, in 2021 she received the inaugural Music Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards and in 2022 she received the Spirit of Hope Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good, having served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies. Furthermore, she continues to support equality for gender and the LGBTQ communities. Aguilera is represented by Roc Nation, CAA and imPRint. www.christinaaguilera.com

About TIME Studios

From one of the most globally iconic brands, TIME Studios is an Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive studio focusing on the development, production and distribution of truth-based premium unscripted and scripted storytelling that moves the world. With technical innovation and a brand defining visual language that dates back 99 years, TIME Studios aims to impact communities and the world at large with ideas that forge true progress. Combining the industry’s leading creators with TIME, one of the most trusted brands that reaches an audience of over 100 million people globally, TIME Studios is uniquely positioned to bring massive audiences to the world’s most impactful stories. Recent projects include: Jeen-Yuhs (Netflix), Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix), Katrina Babies (HBO), Black Gold (Paramount+), Big Vape (Netflix), John Lewis: Good Trouble (CNN Films), Amazing Grace (Neon), Right to Offend (A&E), Ricky Powell: The Individualist (Showtime), Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon/CBS), TIME 100 (ABC) and the first scripted project for TIME Studios, Women of the Year (Amazon).

About Roc Nation

Roc Nation, founded in 2008 by JAY-Z, has grown into the world’s preeminent entertainment company. Roc Nation works in every aspect of modern entertainment, with recording artists, producers, songwriters and more. Roc Nation’s client list includes some of the world’s most recognizable names: from Rihanna and J. Cole to Buju Banton and Snoh Aalegra. Roc Nation is a full-service organization, supporting a diverse roster of talent via artist management, music publishing, touring, production, strategic brand development and beyond. Roc Nation Sports was founded in 2013, bringing the organization’s full-service touch to athletes across the NFL, NBA, MLB and global soccer including Todd Gurley, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Robinson Cano, Kevin De Bruyne and more.

About Ting Poo

After majoring in film at Columbia University, Ting began her career as an editor and has been working in documentaries, independent films and commercials for over 20 years. In 2015, she edited her first VR piece, “The Displaced”, which won the Entertainment Grand Prix at Cannes and earned her an Emmy nomination for New Approaches. In 2018, the documentary short she edited, “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” won an Academy Award. In 2021, she co-directed her first feature film, “VAL” about the life and career of Val Kilmer. “VAL” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, won the Critic’s Choice Award for Best Historical or Biographical Documentary and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

