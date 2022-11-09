Here's How Marijuana Is Doing on the Ballot in the 2022 Election

Maryland voted to allow the recreational use of marijuana during the Midterm Election on Tuesday—though the issue was trailing in early returns in three of the four other states where it was on the ballot.

Ballot measures in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota gave voters a chance to legalize marijuana in the 2022 election. The Associated Press declared that Maryland voters had approved legalization on Tuesday night.

“A large part of why we’ve seen this explosion in [cannabis] legalization ballot initiatives and their success is because the views have changed on this issue pretty dramatically,” says John Hudak, deputy director at the Center for Effective Public Management at the Brookings Institution.

More than two-thirds of Americans now support legalizing marijuana, compared to nearly 50% ten years ago, when Colorado and Washington first legalized recreational cannabis.

Just 13 states ban marijuana entirely, with no allowed medical or recreational use. It remains illegal under federal law.

Here’s how the efforts fared on election night:

Maryland

Maryland residents overwhelmingly supported legalization, the AP reports.

“Statewide polling had consistently shown that a supermajority of Marylanders support legalizing cannabis, and the outcome of this referendum was never in doubt,” Paul Armentano, Deputy Director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), said in a press release. “Now it is incumbent upon lawmakers to move swiftly to adopt rules to oversee a regulated cannabis marketplace in accordance with voters’ demands.”

Passage of this amendment triggered a complementary bill that will expunge convictions for conduct that became legal under the new law, provide grants to better support minority and women-owned businesses in the cannabis industry and remove criminal penalties for possession of 2.5 ounces of marijuana.

Purchase and possession of 1.5 ounces of cannabis is now legal for those above the age of 21, and adults can also grow two cannabis plants for personal use.

Implementation of the referendum will take time. Possession of marijuana will become a civil offense on Jan. 1, 2023, with legalization for up to 1.5 ounces happening six months later.

“This legalization will help right the wrongs of the drug war and help, you know, help those affected communities,” Kris Furnish, president of Maryland Marijuana Justice, told WOBC. “It’s been an attack on black and brown people since day one and it is still true today.”

What is the future of cannabis on the federal level?

Despite promises from Democratic leaders about federally legalizing marijuana, this issue remains at a standstill in Congress.

President Joe Biden most recently issued an executive order that pardoned more than 6,000 people with federal charges of possession of marijuana. The President also asked the Department of Health and Human Services and Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into marijuana classification under federal law. It is currently classified as a Schedule 1 drug.

And Hudak is not optimistic that changes on a state-by-state basis around marijuana’s legalization will change much on the national level. “The idea that the number of states passing legal cannabis will suddenly shift something in Congress just has not been borne out in the experience of cannabis policy in the United States,” Hudak told TIME. “We have three quarters of American states that have legalized medical cannabis that has not moved medical cannabis policy at the federal level.”

