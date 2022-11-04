TIME Announces New and Expanded Roles Across Leadership Team

TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal sent the following note to staff on Friday:

Team TIME,

Earlier this week, on November 1st, we passed the four-year mark of being an independent company. The progress we have made together is remarkable, and a direct testament to the work of this team.

As we continue to evolve, we are constantly evaluating new opportunities to further our growth and mission. With that in mind, we are pleased to announce four new and expanded roles on the leadership team:

Sue Suh becomes TIME’s first Chief Impact Officer and will be launching a division aimed at driving partnerships and support from organizations that are aligned with our values and mission. It will build on many years of deep relationships with nonprofits and similar organizations that have supported our journalism and made possible projects on often-undercovered topics that are not monetizable through traditional sponsorships. It’s also a perfect fit for Sue, who in addition to her People and Culture work throughout her career has been a leader at institutions including The Rockefeller Foundation and the United Nations. Sue has also of course been extraordinary in building our team and our culture and will continue to play an important role in that work. Sue was named a Folio 100 C-suite executive in 2019, one of 2021’s Top 100 Women Leaders of New York, and a 2021 New Yorker for New York by the Citizens Committee of NYC.

Ali Hernandez becomes Chief Human Resources Officer, overseeing all of HR for TIME. Ali’s deep experience, wisdom, partnership and empathy have been invaluable to all of us especially throughout the pandemic and challenges of the past few years. Ali joined TIME in May 2019 after a career that includes more than 15 years in HR at the Miami Herald/El Nuevo Herald Media Company and the Knight Foundation supporting journalism and journalists everywhere. She has worked tirelessly to support all of our TIME staff around the world. In her new role, Ali will lead our dedicated HR team and continue to partner with each of our business units on recruiting and building world-class teams, career development, equity, diversity and inclusion, navigating benefits and much more. She was named to the Top Women in Media by Folio in 2021.

Dana Rosen becomes TIME’s Chief Legal and Strategy Officer, expanding her role to include TIME’s security and facilities departments. Since joining TIME in July 2019 after serving as General Counsel of both ALM and Wenner Media, Dana has been in constant motion as the company has expanded–setting up our new divisions, ensuring we are in compliance with regulations around the globe, generating legal agreements and managing legal disagreements with skill and determination. Our excellent Facilities Director, Alan Ramos, whose steady leadership in our culture and in our offices has inspired us over the past few years, will now report to Dana, and she will also be hiring a new head of security in addition to continuing to oversee the legal team. Dana received a Champion of the Arts Award from Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts in 2020.

Rob Foppiani becomes Executive Vice President, Finance, leading the day to day global financial operations so essential to TIME’s success. Rob joined Time Inc. in 2012 as part of the consumer marketing team, serving as the financial planning and analysis liaison between division and corporate finance teams. Over the past ten years he has continued to broaden his responsibilities as TIME’s business has evolved and diversified, providing critical insights through financial data and always managing partnerships across the company with integrity, thoughtfulness and detail. Prior to joining Time Inc. and TIME, Rob focused on the music royalties industry as a financial planner for BMI. He will also continue serving as TIME’s interim Chief Financial Officer.

Please congratulate Sue, Ali, Dana and Rob on these new and expanded roles. Thank you everyone for your continued outstanding work.

Best,

Edward

