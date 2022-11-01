Here's Everything New on Netflix in November 2022

November on Netflix will combat the dreariness of the month with high drama, intrigue—and the first round of Christmas content. Nov. 9 heralds the long-awaited return of The Crown, which will follow the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II, now played by Imelda Staunton. A spate of documentaries, including Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich and State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith delves into the dark underbelly of the law and to whom it does—and does not—apply. And in Falling For Christmas, the world will finally get to see Lindsay Lohan in her first lead film role in almost a decade.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in November 2022—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in November 2022
Available November 1
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 6
The Takeover
Young Royals: Season 2
Available November 2
The Final Score
Killer Sally
Available November 3
Blockbuster
The Dragon Prince: Season 4
Panayotis Pascot: Almost
Available November 4
Buying Beverly Hills
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman
Enola Holmes 2
The Fabulous
Lookism
Manifest: Season 4, Part 1
Available November 5
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste
Available November 7
Deepa & Anoop: Season 2
Available November 8
Behind Every Star
The Claus Family 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks
Triviaverse
Available November 9
The Crown: Season 5
FIFA Uncovered
The Soccer Football Movie
Available November 10
Falling for Christmas
Lost Bullet 2
Love Never Dies: Destination Sardinia
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
Warrior Nun: Season 2
Available November 11
Ancient Apocalypse
Capturing the Killer Nurse
Don’t Leave
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Season 2: Down Under
Is That Black Enough for You?!?
Monica, O My Darling
My Father’s Dragon
Available November 14
Stutz
Teletubbies
Available November 15
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure
Run for the Money
Available November 16
In Her Hands
The Lost Lotteries
Mind Your Manners
Off Track
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo
The Wonder
Available November 17
1899
Christmas with You
Dead to Me: Season 3
I Am Vanessa Guillen
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
Available November 18
The Cuphead Show!: Part 3
Elite: Season 6
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5
Inside Job: Part 2
Reign Supreme
Slumberland
Somebody
The Violence Action
Available November 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
StoryBots: Answer Time
Available November 22
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Available November 23
Blood, Sex & Royalty
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
Lesson Plan
The Swimmers
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border
The Unbroken Voice
Wednesday
Who’s a Good Boy?
Available November 24
First Love
The Noel Diary
Available November 25
Blood & Water: Season 3
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
Available November 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas
Available November 29
The Creature Cases: Season 2
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic
Available November 30
A Man of Action
My Name Is Vendetta
The Lost Patient
Snack vs. Chef
Take Your Pills: Xanax
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2022
Available November 1
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Key & Peele: Season 1
Key & Peele: Season 2
Key & Peele: Season 3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
Think Like a Man
Top Gear: Season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
Available November 6
Captain Phillips
Available November 8
Minions & More: Volume 2
Available November 9
Angels & Demons
The Railway Man
Available November 11
Goosebumps
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Available November 17
Bantú Mama
Available November 22
LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
Available November 23
The Boxtrolls
Available November 24
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in November 2022
Leaving November 1
From Dusk Till Dawn: Seasons 1-3
Mossad 101: Seasons 1-2
Leaving November 11
If Anything Happens I Love You
Leaving November 13
Scary Movie 5
Leaving November 14
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 21-22
Survivor: Season 16: Micronesia
Survivor: Season 37: David vs. Goliath
Leaving November 15
Suffragette
The Green Inferno
Leaving November 18
Donald Glover: Weirdo
Goosebumps: Seasons 1-4
Goosebumps: Specials
Leaving November 30
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Clueless
The Color Purple
Hancock
He’s Just Not That Into You
Ink Master: Seasons 3-4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
