Some celebrities take Halloween more seriously than others. For those on the more dedicated end of the spectrum, it’s always fun to see what they can pull off with a team of costume designers, makeup artists, and photographers at their disposal. While the quality ebbs and flows, every year there are certain people to keep an eye on (e.g. Heidi Klum and Beyoncé). This year did not disappoint, with a wide range of looks from TikTok star Addison Rae dressing up as Lady Gaga’s iconic 2009 VMA performance—the one where she’s hanging above the stage drenched in blood—to Diddy enthusiastically embodying The Joker in full makeup and garb.

Here are the best Halloween looks celebrities have shared from across the Internet.

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies as Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch from Best in Show

Ariana Grande and one of her closest friends, Dynasty actor Elizabeth Gillies, have made music together. Grande has brought Gillies on stage at her concerts and spent holidays with other cast members. And the duo takes Halloween seriously. This year they dressed and recorded a video as Jennifer Coolidge and Jane Lynch’s characters from Best in Show, and their impressions were spot on.

Lizzo as Marge Simpson

If there’s one thing Lizzo will do, it’s commit to the bit, and she did exactly that this year. The “About Damn Time” singer painted her whole body yellow and sported a tall blue wig and a green dress for her Marge Simpson costume this year. Body paint doesn’t seem easy to put on, but it’s especially tough to get off, which she shared with her fans in a TikTok video.

Bryce Hall as Andrew Tate

Alpha-male influencer Andrew Tate made headlines earlier this year for making outrageously outlandish statements seemingly once a week. His face was inescapable online, so TikToker Bryce Hall decided to recreate his look for Halloween and posted it on Instagram with the caption, “What color is your Bugatti?”—a common saying among Tate’s supporters.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes as the Sanderson Sisters from “Hocus Pocus”

The three women from the hit CW show Riverdale are known to be great friends, and they have dressed up on Halloween together several times. This year, they dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from the recently rebooted, popular 1990s Disney Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus.

Chlöe as Storm from X-Men

The X-Men are making for trendy costumes this year; maybe it’s because people are excited about their rumored introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While eager fans await the official announcement, they can get excited about celebrities pulling off some awesome cosplay. Chloe Bailey, one half of Chloe x Halle (who now goes by Chlöe), shared her iteration of the iconic superhero from the Marvel comics.

Keke Palmer as Rogue from X-Men

Earlier this year, there were conversations online about casting Keke Palmer in a Marvel movie, followed by debate about which character would suit her best. A Twitter user suggested she played Rogue in the MCU’s rumored X-Men movie, and Palmer was all for it. Now, she’s showing Marvel that she’s awaiting their call, making her own short and posting it to Twitter with the caption: “You had a request….”

Diddy as The Joker

Entertainment mogul Diddy channeled his best Joker (Heath Ledger’s version) for this year’s costume. He had his maniacal laugh down, and according to Kim Kardashian, who posted Diddy on her Instagram story, he “never broke character.”

Kim Kardashian as Mystique

The Kardashians are no strangers to dressing up for Halloween in outlandish costumes, especially with their children. This year, Kim dressed her little ones up as musical icons—Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop Dogg, and Eazy E. For her costume, she dressed as Mystique, with two of her friends dressing as different characters from the X-Men series. Kim posted on her Instagram story that she attended Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday party in costume, but when she got there, it turned out it wasn’t a costume party.

Kerry Washington as Lionel Richie

Halloween is the time to be silly, and actor and producer Kerry Washington did just that. Over the weekend, she dressed as Lionel Richie on the cover of his 1982 self-titled album, donning a sweater that matched the Richie’s perfectly along with the collared shirt underneath. Washington also got the hair and mustache down pat, showing it all off in a video posted to Instagram.

Addison Rae as Lady Gaga’s Iconic 2009 VMA Performance

The world stopped when Lady Gaga finished singing “Paparazzi” at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards and was suspended above the stage, drenched in fake blood. It still gets people talking, and none more than influencer Addison Rae this holiday, dressed up in the famous look, complete with fake blood. She uploaded a set of photos to Instagram with the caption, “I’ll follow you until you love me.”

Eugene Lee Yang as Stranger Things characters

The latest season of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things introduced the villain Vecna. Jaime Campbell Bower, the man under all that latex, had to endure eight hours in a makeup chair to get into costume and an extra two hours to get it all off. Hopefully, it didn’t take Try Guys member Eugene Lee Yang that long to put together this costume, but he also put together a couple more with his team. In addition to Vecna, he did a regular Eddie Munson costume and versions of Max Mayfield, Will Byers, and Eddie Munson mixed with Vecna.

Janelle Monáe as Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element

Janelle Monáe has topped themself every year with their Halloween costume. In 2019, Monáe dressed up as a headless bride, and last year, they went full Jim Carrey’s The Grinch. The singer took it up a notch in 2022 and went as the iconic blue opera-singing alien from the 25-year-old classic movie.

Write to Moises Mendez II at moises.mendez@time.com.