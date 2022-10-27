Read Olafur Eliasson's Poem to Accompany His New TIME Cover

Contemporary artist Olafur Eliasson, a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador who is known for engaging viewers in his art, produced the image that appears on the cover of this issue of TIME. Eliasson has written the following piece to accompany the work.
In memory of Bruno Latour (1947–2022)
