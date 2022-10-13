In a move that marks a turning point in the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation, the panel voted Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump over his role in the Capitol attack.

“We need to hear from him,” Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi and chair of the select committee, said moments before the vote. “It is our obligation to seek Donald Trump’s testimony.”

The vote, which was unanimous among the bipartisan nine-member panel, could set up an unprecedented confrontation. Only four former Presidents have ever testified before Congressional committees, but all did so on a voluntary basis—not under a subpoena.

Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming and vice chair of the committee, offered the motion to subpoena the president at the end of the hearing, saying such a move was necessary for both Congress and the American people to hear from the man at the center of the assault on American democracy. “Our duty today is to our country and our children and our Constitution,” she said. “We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion.”

The vote came at the conclusion of the Jan. 6 panel’s ninth investigative hearing and its first since August, in which it presented new evidence obtained since the summer.

