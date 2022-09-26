In Partnership with Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB), TIME will Host Award Honorees at an Evening Celebration at the National Gallery Singapore Following the Inaugural TIME100 Leadership Forum on October 2

Today, TIME reveals the recipients of the TIME100 Impact Awards in Singapore, recognizing visionaries who have gone above and beyond to make an impact and move their respective industries forward. They are: Alia Bhatt, actor and producer; Gregory L. Robinson, former James Webb Space Telescope Program director; Dr. Pardis Sabeti, computational geneticist; and Lea Salonga, singer and actor.

To celebrate, TIME will host an invitation-only cocktail party on October 2 at the National Gallery Singapore, featuring appearances by all four Impact Award honorees; the ceremony will be followed by a viewing party for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Ahead of the TIME100 Impact Awards celebration, TIME will convene the inaugural TIME100 Leadership Forum, an intimate event bringing together CEOs and other innovative thinkers from across Asia and the globe to explore how they are using their platforms to build a better world. Event speakers include Eric Schmidt, Schmidt Futures co-founder; Sandhya Sriram, Shiok Meats Group CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder; and Neo Gim Huay, World Economic Forum Managing Director and Head of the Center for Nature and Climate.

The TIME100 Leadership Forum and Impact Awards in Singapore were developed in partnership with the Economic Development Board (EDB) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB), which will co-host both events.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Singapore Economic Development Board and Singapore Tourism Board to convene our TIME100 community in Singapore for the first time, and we look forward to spotlighting business leaders who are moving our world forward and celebrating the extraordinary achievements of our TIME100 Impact Award honorees,” said TIME’s Vice President of events and editorial director of the TIME100 Dan Macsai.

“Singapore is proud to celebrate extraordinary individuals and innovative thinkers who share our passion for creating a positive impact on the world. We warmly welcome the TIME100 community to the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, and look forward to more opportunities to convene the best minds in Singapore,” said EDB’s Managing Director Jacqueline Poh.

“Singapore is delighted to host this event, which honours the visionaries and leaders who are shaping the future of our world. It reflects our position as a Global Asia node for business, and a vibrant city that is constantly evolving and innovating. We thank TIME for their strong partnership, and hope the TIME100 community can experience what Singapore has to offer during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend,” said Chief Executive of the Singapore Tourism Board Keith Tan.

Additional event partners include Knowledge Partner Boston Consulting Group and Innovation Partner Mastercard.

The TIME100 Leadership Forum and Impact Awards in Singapore is the latest expansion of the TIME100 franchise, following the launch of the TIME100 Leadership Series and TIME100 Impact Award Gala in Dubai in 2022, TIME100 Most Influential Companies in 2021, TIME100 Talks in 2020 and TIME100 Next in 2019.

