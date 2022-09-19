Here's the Order of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession and Its Significance

The funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II departed from Westminster Abbey; the coffin was placed on a gun carriage, which was towed by 142 members of the Royal Navy through the streets of central London. The coffin is being taken to Wellington Arch through central London ahead of the journey to Windsor for the burial.

The imperial state crown sat on a purple cushion placed on top of the coffin. A simple note from King Charles III that was nestled in the wreath on the coffin read, “in loving and devoted memory—Charles R.” The wreath included rosemary, English Oak and myrtle that was once part of the Queen’s wedding bouquet.

Walking behind the queen’s coffin as the procession filed out of the church were the King and Queen Consort, then the Princess Royal, followed by the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex. The Prince and Princess of Wales came after them with their children George and Charlotte and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, and Anne, Princess Royal walk alongside Yeoman of the Guards at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Getty Images—2022 Getty Images

The procession, led by the King, passed Buckingham Palace where members of staff at the palace lined up in front of the building to pay their respects.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, followed the coffin in a car with Princess Charlotte and Prince George and the Princess of Wales.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also traveled in another car as did the Duchess of Sussex and Sophie Wessex.

The journey through central London was led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and members of the armed services from the U.K. and Commonwealth countries also took part.

The procession was a mile-and-a-quarter long.

Ahead of the funeral, the first part of the procession took the coffin to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall.

The King had led the procession behind his mother’s coffin on that short journey along with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Prince William and Prince Harry walked behind along with Peter Phillips, son of princess Anne.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are no longer working royals and are wearing morning suits, while the King and other royals are in military uniform.

The bearer party made up of members of the Queen’s guard carried the coffin from the gun carriage.

The tradition dates back to the funeral of Queen Victoria in 1901.

The coffin was carried into the Abbey by the Grenadier Guards, one of the most senior infantry regiments in the British Army.

Once the coffin arrives in Windsor, there will be a third procession to St George’s Chapel in the castle grounds.

