The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is taking place in the United Kingdom.

It is an emotional day for the British public as they bid a final farewell to their beloved monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The country has come to a standstill, with businesses and schools closed.

The funeral service is being held at Westminster Abbey—the Gothic church in central London where the Queen was crowned in 1953. Afterward, the Queen is to be interred at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor—a historic town some 26 miles (42 kilometers) from London that is the location of Windsor Castle, one of the royal residences.

A general view inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Who is attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II?

The prominent mourners are naturally the Queen’s eldest son and successor, King Charles III, along with the Queen Consort, Charles’ two brothers, Princes Edward and Andrew, and his sister Princess Anne. Eight grandchildren are attending—among them Charles’ sons Prince William and Prince Harry and their respective wives the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Many other close relatives are among the mourners.

Many other royals—from Europe and further afield—are prominent among the more than 2,000 people attending the Westminster Abbey service. They include Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands’ are in attendance, alongside Denmark’s Queen Margarethe II and King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are attending, as are Jordan’s King Abdullah, Malaysia’s Yang di-Pertuan Agong (the Sultan Abdullah of Pahang), and Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk.

Guests take their seats inside Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Among political leaders at the funeral are U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. China is represented by Vice President Wang Qishan and India by President Droupadi Murmu.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol is attending, as are Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, among others.

Invitations were reportedly not extended to the leaders of Russia and Belarus, on account of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The junta in Myanmar, which seized power in a 2021 coup, has also not been invited to send a representative.

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Where is the Queen being buried?

Queen Elizabeth is being interred at the late medieval St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where ten other monarchs lie buried.

The royal vault at the chapel is the final resting place of several members of the British royal family, but the Queen is being interred at an annex known as the King George VI Memorial Chapel. This addition was unveiled at her request in 1969 as a final resting place for her father, whose remains were moved to it from the royal vault.

Queen Elizabeth II is to be buried there alongside her father, mother, sister and husband Prince Philip. His remains will be transferred from the royal vault, where they have been held since his death in April.

People gather in Hyde Park where the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will be shown on a large screen in London on September 19, 2022. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

What is the order of ceremony for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

A detailed schedule is available here.

In brief, the Queen’s coffin is being taken in a solemn procession from Westminster Hall, where the Queen has been lying in state, to Westminster Abbey for a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. ET). The 55-minute service is officiated by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose meeting with the Queen was the monarch’s last official engagement, is to give a reading.

A two-minute silence across the U.K. marks the end of the service, along with a reveille, the national anthem, and a royal piper playing a lament.

A gun-carriage takes the coffin throughout the streets of London, arriving at Wellington Arch, Hyde Park, at 1:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. ET). From there, a hearse brings the coffin to Windsor for internment.

Over 800 mourners are to attend the committal service, followed by a private burial at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at 7:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. ET).

Contact us at letters@time.com.

