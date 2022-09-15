Roger Federer Is Retiring. Watch Him Reflect on His Career in a 2018 TIME Interview

By TIME Video
|1:29

Tennis champion Roger Federer has announced his retirement. We take a look back at our 2018 interview when Federer was a Time100 honoree as he discusses fatherhood, competitiveness and what it's like to grow as an athlete over the years.

Contact us at letters@time.com.

