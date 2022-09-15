The series, presented in partnership with Rolex, kicks off with a profile of Margaret Atwood, debuting today on TIME.com

(New York, New York – September 15, 2022) Today, TIME is launching the TIME100 Leadership Series, a new multiplatform profile and video series spotlighting members of the TIME100 community of the world’s most influential people, who are continually striving to build a better future. The series is presented in partnership with Rolex.

The TIME100 Leadership Series will engage dynamic leaders for in-depth conversations that will address key themes such as advocacy, representation and responsibility, adversity and mentorship, as well as bring perspective to topics including equality and climate.

Debuting today, the first profile for the series is of author Margaret Atwood, named to the TIME100 list in 2017.

“Atwood has been a powerful voice on the impact and risk of climate change…At TIME, we share her focus to the challenges presented by climate change and as well as our responsibility to elevate the solutions that we can take as individuals and together as a society,” said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

The TIME100 Leadership Series is the latest extension of the TIME100 franchise, dedicated to spotlighting the world’s most influential people and highlighting how individuals lead to affect change. The series is a continuation of TIME and Rolex’s long-standing partnership, established more than 75 years ago. In 2023, TIME’s bi-annual Next Generation Leaders list, presented in partnership with Rolex, will celebrate its 10th anniversary. Over the last decade, the list has highlighted up-and-coming activists, innovators, scientists, artists and athletes around the world. Previous honorees have included BTS, Munroe Bergdorf, Simone Biles, Timothée Chalamet, Olga Rudenko, Stormzy, Greta Thunberg, Wai Wai Nu, and more.

To read new TIME100 Leadership profiles each month, visit: https://time.com/collection/time100-leadership-series/

To read TIME’s profile of Margaret Atwood, visit: https://bit.ly/3BDVIHM

