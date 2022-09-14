Watch Live: Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Taken to Westminster to Lie in State

By TIME Video
|0:00

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be escorted on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster with King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family following behind. The Queen will then lie in state for four days in Westminster Hall, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects ahead of her funeral on Monday.

