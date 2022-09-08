How the Royal Family Reacted to Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Following concerns from her doctors about her poor health, members of the royal family rushed to see the Queen hours before her death. At 6.30 p.m. local time, Buckingham Palace informed the world that the “Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” in a Twitter post.

Here are some of the royal family’s individual reactions to the Queen’s death.

King Charles III

Following the Queen’s death, Prince Charles, 73, became King Charles III, as the Queen’s oldest son and heir.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the King said in a statement. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He has assumed many of the Queen’s former responsibilities as her successor, but is also mourning privately and has yet to make a public address.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” the King said.

Queen Consort Camilla

In February, Queen Elizabeth donned Camilla with the future title of “Queen Consort,” for Camilla to use after Elizabeth’s death and once Charles became King.

Following this, Camilla said, “I feel very, very honored and very touched.”

The royal family’s announcement about the Queen’s death included a statement about King Charles and Camilla.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” the statement said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were visiting London as part of a trip through Europe when news of the Queen’s ill health broke. Harry flew to Balmoral to join his grandmother, the Queen, while Meghan remained in London.

After her death, the Sussexes changed their website homepage to read, “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, now second in line for the throne, flew from London in a plane with Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex to see his grandmother when the news broke. His wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, stayed in Windsor with their three children, who had their first day at a new school.

William and Kate did not issue their own statement, but reposted the royal family’s statement about the Queen’s death and the accompanying photo to their Instagram page afterwards.

