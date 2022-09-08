Britain is on high alert following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II was put under medical supervision at her Balmoral estate in Scotland after her doctors expressed concerns about her health.

Although the world’s longest-reigning monarch, aged 96, has scaled back her royal duties in recent years—including most recently her decision to appoint the country’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss from Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace, where such appointments are traditionally done—the announcement on the status of her health is nonetheless a significant development. Buckingham Palace doesn’t issue such statements lightly, and the fact that senior members of the royal family, including the Queen’s immediate successors Prince Charles and Prince William, are gathering at Balmoral to be with the monarch suggests that the prognosis is more serious than previously known. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced that they will also be traveling to Scotland to be with the Queen. The BBC, the country’s national broadcaster, has suspended its regular programming until 6 p.m. local time and its anchors are wearing black attire, in apparent preparation for the worst.

The development comes at an already critical political juncture for Britain, which only days ago welcomed its 56th prime minister, Truss, to Downing Street. The last public image of the Queen was released following her formal swearing in of Truss to the premiership on Tuesday, the 15th such appointment to take place during the Queen’s 70-year reign. (The first, Winston Churchill, was appointed in 1952). “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss said in a statement on her Twitter account. Similar outpourings of support for the Queen were issued by British leaders across the political spectrum.

There are meticulous procedures in place for what should happen in the event of the monarch’s passing. Dubbed “Operation London Bridge,” the news of the Queen’s death will be communicated to the Prime Minister by the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, as well as to the cabinet secretary (the country’s most senior civil servant) and other senior ministers. Flags across Whitehall, the neighborhood where the British government sits, will be lowered to half-mast. The U.K. parliament as well as its devolved legislatures in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales will be adjourned. An “Official Notification” will be pinned to the gates of Buckingham Palace informing the public of the monarch’s death.

Write to Yasmeen Serhan at yasmeen.serhan@time.com.