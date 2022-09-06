Formula One’s Race Against Racism

Thanks to a new owner and a popular Netflix show, Formula One has grown more popular than ever—but, in many ways, the sport is still stuck in the past. The sport has faced criticism for failing to diversify and struggling to address incidents of racism among its drivers and fans. In June, Lewis Hamilton—the sport’s biggest star and only Black F1 driver—called out the league for promoting “old voices” who don’t value inclusivity following reports that alleged retired champion Nelson Piquet used a racial slur to describe him. TIME’s Sam McPeak sat down with former F1 driver and TV presenter Karun Chandhok and journalist Lawrence Barretto to discuss how the sport can root out racism for a more inclusive future.