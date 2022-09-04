An early Sunday morning shooting in Norfolk, Va has left two dead and five injured, including several Norfolk State University students.

Norfolk Police received notice of the shooting at around midnight, and have confirmed the deaths of Zabre Miller, 25, and Angelia McKnight, 19. Several victims were rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting, according to authorities. The shooting took place after a fight broke out at an off-campus house party near Old Dominion University, though only Norfolk State University students were harmed.

Police say there were multiple firearms present at the scene, including a pistol and a long gun.

A tweet by Norfolk State University reveals that police had secured their campus early Sunday, but ask that the community remain “vigilant of their surroundings.” The university is also offering counseling to students in the aftermath of the shooting.

“Violence has no place in the City of Norfolk,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander in a press conference Sunday. “The violence must end now. Students who enrolled in our colleges and universities deserve safe environments to live, learn, and build their future.”

City Manager Chip Filer added during the press conference that despite decreasing poverty rates and rising median income rate, crime rates have increased within the last six years.

This incident marks one of four gun-related accidents that took place in Norfolk just last night, adding to the more than 450 mass shootings in the United States thus far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

