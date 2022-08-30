Scotland’s New Initiative to Provide Free Period Products to All

Around 500 million people worldwide are unable to access tampons, pads, and other menstruation products due to financial constraints. That forces them to use makeshift items, from socks to toilet paper, to try to manage their periods. Activists say this has profound impact on not only their physical health, but their mental health, too. In August, Scotland became the first country in the world to guarantee the right to period products. Lawmakers told TIME why this new initiative is so important.